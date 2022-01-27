AirTag: Pennsylvania wants to make it illegal to use for stalking

Apple AirTag since its launch it has been at the center of discussions related to its possible use as a tracking tool capable of violate the privacy of a totally unaware person. The American company has repeatedly intervened in this sense by developing a system that allows you to find any AirTags belonging to strangers (both on iOS and Android), as well as reiterating that the correct use of its accessory is only to help the user to keep track of a personal item, not to make AirTag a tool with which to stalk.
However, it seems that the manufacturer’s recommendations and even current privacy laws – at least in the United States – are not enough to prevent this from happening. Something is moving overseas, as the state of Pennsylvania may be the first to pass a law that deals with explicitly regulate AirTags and probably all other similar devices by going to make their use illegal for the purpose of tracking a person’s movements.
The proposal arrived on the table of the Pennsylvania government at the hands of its representative, John Galloway, which aims to enact the first law to protect the rights of citizens who are traced without their consent. This would happen inserting this behavior among those punishable by the criminal codethus going to hit anyone who uses AirTag – or a similar device – for tracking that does not concern the cases covered by the original intentions of the product.
At the moment the proposal has not yet passed, but this is likely to happen as the issue is really sensitive and Pennsylvania could be the first state to do so, paving the way for everyone else.