AirTag: Pennsylvania wants to make it illegal to use for stalking

Apple AirTag since its launch it has been at the center of discussions related to its possible use as a tracking tool capable of violate the privacy of a totally unaware person. The American company has repeatedly intervened in this sense by developing a system that allows you to find any AirTags belonging to strangers (both on iOS and Android), as well as reiterating that the correct use of its accessory is only to help the user to keep track of a personal item, not to make AirTag a tool with which to stalk.

However, it seems that the manufacturer’s recommendations and even current privacy laws – at least in the United States – are not enough to prevent this from happening. Something is moving overseas, as the state of Pennsylvania may be the first to pass a law that deals with explicitly regulate AirTags and probably all other similar devices by going to make their use illegal for the purpose of tracking a person’s movements.