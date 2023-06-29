AirTag helps police find grave robbers

- Advertisement -

A Texas family helped police find stolen vases from graves worth $62,000 using a simple tracker: an Apple AirTag. Although it is not its main function, this device can sometimes solve certain cases.

A cemetery in Brazoria County, south of Houston, in the United States, was the scene of numerous robberies over a two-month period. The thieves intended to sell the bronze vessels found on the graves as scrap metal. However, that was without counting the ingenious plan of a family to find the culprits.

The family, who had one of the vases stolen from a grave at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, affixed an Apple AirTag to a replacement vase. They then provided the login details to the local police, which enabled them to locate the stolen item. The follow-up led the authorities directly to the resistance of the suspects.

The flights are estimated at $62,000

Clute Police Chief James Fitch thanked the family for their ingenuity: “ They gave us the login details and allowed us to track him. We followed him to a residence outside the city of Brazoria “. Three men were arrested and charged with theft. Fitch also said the thieves had tried to sell the vases to a junkyard, but they were met with a categorical refusal.

Tracking down thieves with an AirTag is nothing new, as we’ve seen plenty of cases involving the police and Apple trackers. Even better, the AirTags have even already revealed fake donations for the recent earthquake in Turkey.

In this case, the Apple tracker failed to track all the culprits, since one of them is still at large. However, the 102 memorial vases found already total a value of 62,000 dollarswhich would have been of enormous harm to the victims.