AirTag helps locate lost luggage

Every time Apple has sponsored the AirTag, it has had enough support from the users who have used it. The internet is full of stories that amaze locals and strangers. The company has rejoiced with them, updating and giving more and more utilities that you would not imagine. The story that concerns us for this post is that of a man who, during his honeymoon, used the AirTag and an interesting PowerPoint presentation to recover lost suitcases from his luggage.

An airTag and a cautious user locate baggage

The person in question is Elliot Sharod, who along with his wife, Helen, finished their honeymoon. The trip was made from South Africa on April 17 to end in the United Kingdom. The problem arose when stops in Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt ended up being rescheduled with alternate routes for the couple’s trip. When the trip was over, the luggage had already been lost thanks to the route configurations due to the health situation.

Ellio Sharod, who is one of the most cautious users out there and was able to teach all of us a great lesson. Being so cautious was able to place an AirTag on each of the bags of lost luggage, which is how he was able to better track his bags via GPS. With the help of the Find My app, the newlyweds figured out exactly where their luggage was. The first stop in Frankfurt was the place where the bags were never placed for the journey back to London.

To make public knowledge to all readers, Aer Lingus was the airline responsible for this problem. She had promised that the flight with the suitcases was already on its way and they would be delivered directly to the Sharods’ home. Unfortunately, a suitcase was missing that was not delivered by the indicated date.

The usefulness of an AirTag continues to give what to talk about

Elliot had to constantly stay in communication with the airline with no concrete solution. After multiple complaints via Twitter by the affected party, it was when he decided to act by changing his way of operating. Sharod then decided to do the Aer Lingus job, directly publishing a PowerPoint presentation with screenshots. This video shows the Find My app indicating the exact location of the lost luggage.

Meanwhile, the CNN media also indicated the place where the luggage was. This would be in some places in Pimlíco, the worst being that the airline’s effort was zero since April 21. According to this medium, Aer had not been able to locate her yet, which led Elliot to contact the authorities, since there is the possibility of a robbery.

Sadly, the story is not over yet. However, once again the AirTag emphasizes its usefulness for any possible situation. We really hope that the Sharod couple can retrieve their luggage as soon as possible.