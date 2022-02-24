AirTag, Apple introduces the first anti-stalking measures in the beta 4 of iOS 15.4

After growing concerns about unwanted tracking of people resulting from illicit attempts to use its AirTags, Apple has already announced in recent weeks its intention to introduce additional anti-stalking measures, some more immediate, others that will arrive over the next few months. .

With the fourth beta of iOS 15.4, released in recent days, Apple has introduced a new notice that is shown during the configuration of an AirTag in which it is emphasized that the tracker is designed exclusively for

keep track of the location of objects owned by the user, and not for other purposes:

Using AirTags to track the location of other people without their consent is considered a crime in many areas of the world. AirTag is designed in such a way that it can be detected by victims and allows law enforcement to request information about the owner’s identity.

A sort of “disclaimer”, therefore, a due deed in which Apple warns that the use of AirTags for other purposes is illegal and will have criminal repercussions.