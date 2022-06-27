AirTag 2: Apple could soon unveil a new generation of its tracker

The first generation AirTag seems to have been a huge success with fans, so Apple could take the opportunity to release a new model within the next few months.

Since the launch of the Apple AirTag tracker in April 2021, we haven’t heard anything about a possible second generation version of the device, but now it seems that an AirTag 2 is already in the pipeline at Apple. Offered at 35 euros, lThe affordable first-generation tracker is equipped with the Apple-designed U1 chipwhich uses Ultra Wideband technology, allowing “Precision Finding”.

This functionality notably allows a user to find it easily while moving. She merges inputs from the camera, ARKit, accelerometer, and gyroscope, guiding him to his AirTag using a combination of sound, haptic feedback, and visual feedback. Apple’s beacon is so precise that it has led to many abusessince we had for example seen that it facilitated the harassment of women, or that it was massively used by car thieves to track their targets.

Apple would work on a new generation of AirTag

In a Twitter post on Sunday, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the accessory’s popularity is still on the rise, which could lead Apple to launch a new generation. ” AirTag, which has not received much attention, has seen its shipments gradually increase since its release. AirTag’s shipment estimates reach around 20 and 35 million units in 2021 and 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation announces Ming-Chi Kuo.

However, we don’t really know what Apple could improve on this new generation. In effect, the AirTag approaches a relatively simple design, so there’s not much that could be changed in a future iteration.

If Apple were to make a change to its trackers, these could become slightly thinner and smaller so they can be easily slipped into pockets or even walletss. The news will probably be focused on the components inside, but it will be some time before we know more about it.