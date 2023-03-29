AirPower project still alive for Apple despite cancellation 4 years ago

Air Power it was canceled exactly four years ago, but according to different sources Apple still wasn’t going to abandon the idea to propose it again in a new guise in the future. The wireless charging base for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods was announced at the iPhone X launch event in 2017, but despite repeated rumors about its possible debut, the device never hit the market.

Thus Dan Riccio, former head of hardware engineering at Apple, had commented in 2019: