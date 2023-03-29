5G News
AirPower project still alive for Apple despite cancellation 4 years ago

AirPower project still alive for Apple despite cancellation 4 years ago

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Air Power it was canceled exactly four years ago, but according to different sources Apple still wasn’t going to abandon the idea to propose it again in a new guise in the future. The wireless charging base for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods was announced at the iPhone X launch event in 2017, but despite repeated rumors about its possible debut, the device never hit the market.

Thus Dan Riccio, former head of hardware engineering at Apple, had commented in 2019:

After much effort, we came to the conclusion that AirPower could not meet our high standards and canceled the project. We apologize to the customers who were looking forward to the market launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to moving in that direction.


Apple has never given a specific reason for the cancellation, but it is believed that the problems were related to the heat management: the high internal temperatures generated by the superimposed charging coils risked overheating the devices being charged, compromising their correct functioning.

Official Logitech Lift: Wireless Vertical Mouse. Low price, even left-handed

Apparently, however, AirPower would still be present within the long-term roadmap of the manufacturer. When it will be announced again, however, is hard to say. In the meantime, there are those who have already proposed such a solution: it is Tesla with its Wireless Charging Platform, capable of charging up to three devices simultaneously, each at 15W.

