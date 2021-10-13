Airport TikTok sees Mayo lad get his head stuck in suitcase before flight

You think you’ve seen it all, but Mayo have faced yet another loss as one of their citizens have made a holy show of the county.

A green and red supporter who was on his way to Magaluf with his pals got his head stuck in his suitcase right before his flight.

A video uploaded by Ethan Kelly, shows his pal Malcom with his head trapped in between the bars of his luggage.

Someone can be heard telling him to: “Get your head out”, before adding “we haven’t even left the airport yet”.

The young buck had to push his ears in, hoping that it’d be easier to escape the madness he got himself into.

TikTok users thought the video was hilarious with one person commenting: “Scarlet for your ma for having ya”.

Another said: “You can take the boy outta Mayo but you can’t take Mayo outta the boy”.

A third posted: “The future of Ireland is safe”.

Someone asked: “Did yous board Eejit Air?”

They were even referred to as “culchies”.







(Image: TikTok)



