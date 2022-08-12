AirPods will switch to USB Type-C sooner than expected, say goodbye to your accessories

- Advertisement -

Apple maintains in its product range a good number of devices that use the Lightning port. This is something that has to be resolved sooner rather than later, since the European Union command is clear about the use of usb type c. Well, it has been known that one of its best will make the leap soon. We talk about the AirPods.

To date, these headphones, which are quite a reference in the market, they maintain the owner of the Cupertino company as the loading port… and this is something that has to be changed. And, contrary to what seems to happen with the iPhone (which everything indicates that it will be the 2023 range that will use USB type C), the jump could take place much sooner. And, this is good news and bad news.

What the change in AirPods means

On the positive side is universalizing the connection they use and, therefore, that you do not have problems to be able to use different cables (or that it is quite a respite in moments when you run out of battery by surprise). In addition, USB type C offers advantages over Lightning, such as working much more effectively with high power levels. Consequently, the fast charge of the AirPods will improve in a very important way. And these are some examples.

But not everything will be rosy, since there will be many users who will have to say to some of the accessories that they have for Apple headphones and that use Lightning port. An example is multi-device charging bases. The fact is that these will be practically uselessso there will be no choice but to do without them or, failing that, buy a replacement.

When will the change take place?

Well, many were those who thought that this would happen in 2023, along with the iPhone. But new data indicate that this same year The first model of AirPods with USB type C could be announced. This could well go on sale for the Christmas campaign or early next year. But, the officiality of the product could take place in the month of September. Therefore, it seems that Apple is speeding up the times.

The truth is that the Cupertino company would do well not to wait until the last minute, since it has a good number of devices left that do not yet use USB type C. And, as a result, that do not comply with the regulations that the EU has made it clear that it will be effective in a short time. And this will be mandatory compliance for all Apple and its AirPods included.

