AirPods: Switch to USB-C probably not until 2023

With the iPhone, airpods-so-you-will-know-the-battery-charge-at-any-time/">AirPods and peripherals, Apple is sticking with the Lightning connector. That will reportedly only change in the coming year.

Apple will not complete the big to USB-C 2023: After Macs, iPads, power supplies and charging cables, according to a report, the manufacturer will also switch from Lightning to a USB-C port in the coming year when connecting the AirPod charging box. The battery case of the AirPods Pro 2, which is expected for autumn 2022, may still come onto the market with Lightning, as the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now reports. Kuo has good contacts in Apple’s supply chain and has repeatedly been able to accurately predict the manufacturer’s secret hardware plans.

Lightning before the end The end of the Lightning connection is becoming increasingly clear: the iPhone 15 expected in autumn 2023 should also switch to USB-C. In doing so, Apple is not only anticipating the EU Commission’s new specifications for a uniform charging process, but would also eliminate the restrictions that the Lightning port, which is now more than ten years old, still entails: the wired transmission of large amounts of data, such as huge 4K Videos with Apple’s ProRes codec, so far require a lot of patience. Kuo previously predicted that Apple would abandon the Lightning port in the second half of 2023. Suppliers are therefore preparing for a significant increase in demand for USB-C components. Apple has long fought against the USB-C standardization by the EU Commission: It creates more electronic waste and is hostile to innovation, the group emphasized several times. A lot of Apple hardware has long been equipped with USB-C Macs have been equipped with USB-C connections since 2016, and new models can alternatively be charged via the returned MagSafe port. The last iPad with a Lightning port will reportedly be replaced by a revised model with USB-C this fall, and all other iPads – from mini to Air to Pro – have already made the switch. Apple has long since relied extensively on USB-C for power supplies and charging cables, and USB Type-C is also on board the charging boxes for the true wireless earphones from Apple subsidiary Beats. The last remaining Lightning products like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse should then also switch to USB-C.

