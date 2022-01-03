AirPods Pro 2 with lossless audio, special case and new design: what we know

AirPods Pro 2 are expected for this year, several insiders believe that the third quarter – therefore between July and September – may be the right time for their debut on the market, but a shift to the last quarter of the year cannot be ruled out either on the occasion of the Christmas holidays. There is therefore time to discuss the functionality and features of these earphones which, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, could be equipped with several interesting new features.
Starting fromApple Lossless Audio Codec ALAC, which for AirPods would be a real first: to date, in fact, the models on the market support the Advanced Audio AAC codec, limitation due to the fact that the audio is being transmitted on Bluetooth. To be able to enjoy an even higher level of sound quality both through Apple Music and on other similar platforms, it is necessary to rely on products such as HomePod, Apple TV 4K, iPhone, iPad and Mac.
So what will be the solution adopted by Apple in case the next generation of AirPods Pro can really enjoy the lossless audio? Perhaps a different technology than the current Bluetooth that can guarantee more bandwidth, or perhaps – as not excluded by Gary Geaves of Apple – a solution always based on Bluetooth but which is capable of circumventing its limits, overcoming them.
These are the words of Ming-Chi Kuo in the note to investors:
We expect Apple to launch the AirPods Pro 2 in Q4 2022 with new features, including a new design, support for the ALAC format, and a charging case that can emit a sound that allows users to find it. We are optimistic about the demand for AirPods Pro 2 and expected shipments will reach 18-20 million units in 2022.
So the news would not only concern the lossless audio, but also the form factor – will they be more similar to Beats Fit Pro? – and the charging case with Integrated AirTag which emits a sound to facilitate its finding in the event that the case itself has ended up under the sofa cushion or in the most remote corner of the house. News are also expected in the area health, with possible new integrated features.
Opening image: Apple Airpods Pro.