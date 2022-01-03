AirPods Pro 2 with lossless audio, special case and new design: what we know

AirPods Pro 2 are expected for this year, several insiders believe that the third quarter – therefore between July and September – may be the right time for their debut on the market, but a shift to the last quarter of the year cannot be ruled out either on the occasion of the Christmas holidays. There is therefore time to discuss the functionality and features of these earphones which, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, could be equipped with several interesting new features.

Starting fromApple Lossless Audio Codec ALAC, which for AirPods would be a real first: to date, in fact, the models on the market support the Advanced Audio AAC codec, limitation due to the fact that the audio is being transmitted on Bluetooth. To be able to enjoy an even higher level of sound quality both through Apple Music and on other similar platforms, it is necessary to rely on products such as HomePod, Apple TV 4K, iPhone, iPad and Mac.