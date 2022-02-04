Search here...
AirPods Pro 2 will be your best companion when you work out. Do you know the reason?

By: Brian Adam

Manzana has specialized in revolutionizing the market with all kinds of products. When the company surprised us by presenting the first iPhone, it marked a before and after in the industry. Be careful, it was not the first smartphone to use, but it was the one that opened the way to a new sector. And something similar happened with his headphones.

Apple’s AirPods were far from the first TWS headphones, but they made this type of product fashionable. In addition, it has been a resounding sales success for which the company has launched several models. And it seems that very soon we will see the AirPods Pro 2.

It is not the first time that we have told you about the next Apple headphones. Through different leaks we have been able to know that the successors of the AirPods Pro will have a new case and an acoustic landscape far superior to its predecessor.

The AirPods Pro will be able to monitor your physical activity

AirPods Pro splash

Now, we just found out about another one of the AirPods Pro 2 features that will make the difference. More than anything because from Bloomberg they affirm that the next Apple headphones will integrate motion sensors to be able to measure different parameters in conjunction with the Apple Watch.

This is not the first time we have heard such rumors, and when Mark Gurman speaks, we listen. We talk about a journalist specialized in Apple products and who is usually right in all his leaksso we can think that the AirPods Pro 2 will have sensors to monitor every last step you take.

On the other hand, they confirm the aesthetic change of the next Apple headphones. It seems like, the AirPods Pro 2 will not have their characteristic rods where the battery was housed. On the other hand, a new processor is expected to improve sound quality, as they will offer support for Apple’s lossless audio codec (ALAC), in addition to other improvements related to noise cancellation or battery.

Refering to possible release date of the AirPods 2 Prothey are expected to be presented next March, but they will not hit the market until the last quarter of this year, so we can expect them to be available between October and December at a price of around 300 euros.

Previous articleWhich Mac and iPad should you have to enjoy Apple’s new ‘Universal Control’?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

