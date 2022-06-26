HomeTech GiantsAppleAirPods Pro 2: the design and the technical sheet are clarified before...

AirPods Pro 2: the design and the technical sheet are clarified before the launch

By Mubashir Hassan
airpods pro 2 the design and the technical sheet are.jpg
airpods pro 2 the design and the technical sheet are.jpg
A new report from 52Audio has just unveiled the design of Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro 2 which are expected to launch by the end of the year. We now know more about all the new features of the manufacturer’s next high-end wireless headphones.

AirPods Pro 2
Credit: 52audio

Our colleagues at 52audio say Apple’s next-generation AirPods Pro 2 will bring a handful of feature updates, including USB-C support, the ability to detect heart rate and even function as a hearing aid. We should also be entitled to a updated H1 processorwhich could offer performance and increased autonomy. They are also expected to be compatible with LC3 codec powered by Bluetooth 5.2. This codec provides better streaming audio quality with less power.

The headphones will also be equipped with a fImproved Find My function. A microphone would help people with hearing loss in the same way as a hearing aid, by amplifying outside sounds. Finally, the headphones might also be able to measure your temperature, but 52audio was unable to confirm this information.

AirPods Pro 2 (2)
Credit: 52audio

We know everything about the design of Apple’s next AirPods Pro 2

It has now been several months since reports indicated that the next AirPods Pro 2 would benefit from a new design. However, other more recent information has announced that the new generation will finally keep the same design as the current AirPods Pro. We will therefore have always entitled to headphones with two small rodsrather than stemless earbuds like some of their competitors.

AirPods Pro 2 (3)
Credit: 52audio

As can be seen from the pictures, the AirPods Pro 2 will finally get a USB-C port, abandoning Apple’s proprietary Lightning port. This would therefore confirm a recent report by Ming-Chi Kuo, who predicted that other devices such as AirPods should soon switch to USB-C.

Google Calendar is updated, and something is also moving in the Duo house

There are also several holes in the case, behind which we will probably find a loudspeaker. We imagine that this one could play an audio tone when using the Find My feature to locate a lost case.

Source : 52audio

