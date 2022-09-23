AirPods Pro 2, the case improves monitoring of the remaining charge

As we reported just a few hours ago, today the first deliveries of the Apple Pro 2 have started, as well as the Watch Ultra: presented together with the iPhone 14 and in pre-order for a few days, the Apple second generation top-of-the-range TWS begins arrive at the home of the first buyers. Which have received a little surprise – by now we must call the features that have escaped from ads, leaks, reviews, previews, unboxing and so on and so forth: the case is able to report the level battery to the device it is connected to, regardless of whether or not there are headphones inside.

For some time the remaining battery life of the case appears in the iOS battery widget (you can see a demonstration of this in the opening image with an iPhone 14 Pro). But on a very specific condition: only and only if the earphones (or at least one of the two) were stored inside. With the new earphones, however, the indication remains visible even when the earphones are elsewhere – for example, the user is wearing them. There is a strong suspicion that all of this is possible thanks to the new hardware implemented in the case.