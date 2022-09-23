AirPods Pro 2, the case improves monitoring of the remaining charge

As we reported just a few hours ago, today the first deliveries of the Apple airpods Pro 2 have started, as well as the Watch Ultra: presented together with the iPhone 14 and in pre-order for a few days, the Apple second generation top-of-the-range TWS begins arrive at the home of the first buyers. Which have received a little surprise – by now we must call the features that have escaped from ads, leaks, reviews, previews, unboxing and so on and so forth: the case is able to report the charge level battery to the device it is connected to, regardless of whether or not there are headphones inside.
For some time the remaining battery life of the case appears in the iOS battery widget (you can see a demonstration of this in the opening image with an iPhone 14 Pro). But on a very specific condition: only and only if the earphones (or at least one of the two) were stored inside. With the new earphones, however, the indication remains visible even when the earphones are elsewhere – for example, the user is wearing them. There is a strong suspicion that all of this is possible thanks to the new hardware implemented in the case.
The functionality, we said, has not been announced in an official form, but it is in all likelihood a consequence of the presence, for the first time, of a smart chip in the case too – specifically an Apple U1, primarily designed to support Ultra-wideband (UWB) wireless technology that enables super-precise location with the Find Me service. It is worth reiterating that it is not absolutely certain – we will have to wait for clarification from Apple to understand if this theory is valid. In any case, it is clear that if it is confirmed it will be impossible to see it arrive even on older models.