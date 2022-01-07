AirPods Pro 2: Suppliers would already be preparing for shipments

Apple is expected to launch its new second-generation AirPods Pro later in the second half of this year. There are already many indiscretions in this sense that have occurred in recent months which are now further corroborated by some industrial reports reported by DigiTimes according to which, just in preparation for the launch, suppliers are already starting to prepare for shipments.

The second generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ are expected to have a new design, improved audio, the ability to play lossless audio with Apple Music, and more. The latest information reported by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also speaks of a new charging case with a small speaker capable of emitting an audible sound when using the “Where is” function. This information would be in line with some images leaked in recent months.