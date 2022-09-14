AirPods Pro 2 receives technical compliance certification and is approved by Anatel

The second-generation Pro were announced by Apple last week with subtle improvements over the first model. Now, the novelty is that the products have already been by , which may indicate that they should reach the Europeian market soon. Among the points that apple highlighted at the launch event, it is worth mentioning the autonomy of the product. In this sense, it even gained an economy mode that practically doubles its usage time. In addition, there have been enhancements to the product’s active noise cancellation.

The approval, in turn, mentions items numbered A2698, A2699 and A2700. In this case, the first two refer to the left and right earphone models, respectively. Meanwhile, the latter makes reference to the case, used to store and recharge Apple devices.

As you can see in the image, the certificate of the case shows some details about it and how it works. It is valid to say that the manufacturer's new headphones still do not have a release date in Europe. Still, this is news that can make fans hopeful for the item's arrival. Even though there is no concrete forecast of when the new AirPods Pro should arrive in Europe, the price has already been announced: R$ 2,599. As already reported here, it is the most expensive model in the world and this can certainly discourage many people who were looking to buy the brand's headphones.




