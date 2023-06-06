AirPods Pro 2 receive adaptive audio, what’s the point?

- Advertisement -

While WWDC 2023 was filled with software and hardware announcements, from an audio perspective, one of the most exciting reveals from the event was the new Adaptive Audio technology for the AirPods Pro 2.

Apple has announced that it will add adaptive audio to the second-generation AirPods Pro, combining active noise cancellation and transparency modes based on the noises present in the wearer’s environment. This feature, along with a few others based on machine learning, will be available this fall via a software update.

- Advertisement -

Specifically, adaptive audio is a listening mode that dynamically combines Transparency mode and active noise cancellation based on your environment conditions. It automatically switches between modes to give you the best possible listening experience, without completely isolating you.

AirPods Pro 2 get even smarter

Using machine learning, the AirPods will attempt to identify noises you don’t need to hear (like a loud lawnmower), as opposed to sounds you probably want to hear (a friend trying to talk). Apple said the new listening mode will seamlessly adapt your noise control as you move through different environments and your interactions throughout the day. The more you use it, the smarter it should get.

Adaptive audio isn’t the only new addition to Apple’s headphone program. These also receive the ” custom volume which uses machine learning to predict the desired audio level. The company explains that this feature “ understand environmental conditions and listening preferences over time to automatically adjust the media experience “.

There is also a feature Conversation Awarenesswhich automatically lowers the volume, suppresses background noise and focuses on the conversation when you start talking.

- Advertisement -

Finally, the first-generation AirPods Pro, as well as the AirPods 3 and AirPods Max, featurea new mute or unmute functionwhich lets you press the stem (or the Digital Crown on AirPods Max) to mute or unmute during calls.