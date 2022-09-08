AirPods Pro 2: No Lossless and Bluetooth LE Audio Confusion

Apple has beefed up its ANC plugs. They come with 5.3, but there are questions about LE support. And Lossless is missing entirely.

In addition to the new iPhones of the 14 series and the new Apple Watch models, Apple also presented a third product on Wednesday: the second generation of the Pro. Customers had to wait a full three years for the group to overhaul its ANC plugs. The new version comes with a whopping price increase: Instead of 280 euros (recommended retail price, street price lower (from 209.90 euros)) you now have to pay 300 euros. At the same time, there are still questions about the built-in technology of the devices.

What Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio promise

Thanks to the specifications, Apple is using Bluetooth 5.3 for the first time – just like the iPhone 14, by the way. It had previously been expected that Apple would only make the leap to Bluetooth 5.2. However, the manufacturer has not yet communicated what that means in practice and what advantages it brings. So it is unclear whether the new LE Audio is used, which thanks to the new LC3 codec promises better sound quality with a more radio-proof connection and a lower bit rate.

This should also improve the battery life and make a so-called multi-stream audio possible, in which several audio streams from different sources can be synchronized. In addition, the use of numerous AirPods on an iPhone would be possible at the same time. Currently this is limited to only two plugs. LE Audio would also allow an AirPods Pro pair to keep connected to Mac and iPhone at the same time, eliminating the need for switching interruptions.

No lossless, but touch operation

Apple has not yet announced what comes from these features. It is already clear that Apple does not support lossless audio this time either, although the usefulness of such plugs is questionable anyway. Thanks to the new H2 chip, there is better noise suppression and a new transparency mode that is supposed to filter out even construction site noise. Useful: The new AirPods Pro can be charged on an Apple Watch charger – and not just on normal MagSafe chargers.

The AirPods 2 also come with a little more runtime, which is now six hours, including recharging in the charging case, it is now 30 hours (instead of 24). Touch operation on the plugs had long been hoped for: you should now be able to adjust the volume by swiping, a novelty with AirPods. Apple will ship the devices from September 23rd, pre-orders will start on September 9th. However, the new personalized spatial audio feature won’t land on iPad and Mac until October. The “Where is?” function for the charging case is only then applied to the models. They can already be used with the iPhone this month. Along with the AirPods Pro 2, Apple also increased the prices of older AirPods. The second generation now costs 160 (instead of 150) and the third generation 210 euros (instead of 200). Here you can lie below in the trade.

