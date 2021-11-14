AirPods Pro 2, new rumors point to the third quarter of next year

With the AirPods 3 on the market, rumors are now starting to focus on the next generation of the Pro version of Apple’s earphones that would be scheduled for next year. Confirmations to this effect have already come from two authoritative voices, that of the journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, and that of the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities International.
From both, however, there has been no detailed information on when Apple’s new “in-ear” earphones will actually be launched on the market. Both Gurman and Kuo, in fact, limited themselves to a “generic” 2022.
Leaker @FronTron thought of giving a slightly more defined time window, according to which the AirPods Pro 2 will arrive during the third quarter of 2022, therefore in the period of time between the beginning of July and the end of September. The leaker says the rumors he reported come directly from the supply chain.
According to what has been leaked over, the AirPods Pro 2 could be even more compact than the current model, probably giving up the small stem. Apple is also said to have tested a “more rounded shape that fills the ear more,” Gurman said. The Cupertino company, however, would have encountered difficulties in implementation with a consequent provision for the choice.
According to what reported by Bloomberg, the second generation of “AirPods Pro”, of which some alleged images have also circulated, will include motion sensors capable of detecting motor activity, making them more useful in the fitness field. Based on the improvements made to the new AirPods 3, there may also be an IPX-4 water-resistant MagSafe charging case and skin sensing sensors in place of the current optical sensors.