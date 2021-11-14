AirPods Pro 2, new rumors point to the third quarter of next year

With the AirPods 3 on the market, rumors are now starting to focus on the next generation of the Pro version of Apple’s earphones that would be scheduled for next year. Confirmations to this effect have already come from two authoritative voices, that of the journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, and that of the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities International.

From both, however, there has been no detailed information on when Apple’s new “in-ear” earphones will actually be launched on the market. Both Gurman and Kuo, in fact, limited themselves to a “generic” 2022.

Leaker @FronTron thought of giving a slightly more defined time window, according to which the AirPods Pro 2 will arrive during the third quarter of 2022, therefore in the period of time between the beginning of July and the end of September. The leaker says the rumors he reported come directly from the supply chain.