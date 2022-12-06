AirPods Pro 2 help boost Apple’s market share in wireless headphones

- Advertisement -

Not all is bad news with Apple and its iPhone 14 Pro in crisis due to problems in supply chains. AirPods Pro 2 have helped increase their market share of True Wireless Stereo headphones. They already had an advantage and managed to increase it against their competitor Samsung.

The AirPods Pro 2 at the top of wireless headphones

According to the most recent report from Canalys, the headphone market in that segment (TWS) grew by 6%. The overall popularity of all headphones had a 4% decline. Shipments totaled a not inconsiderable amount of 113.6 million units.

About Apple, the figures indicate that it increased shipments by 34% and managed to consolidate its market share by 31%. Samsung stayed in second place, what is surprising is that its shipments fell by 15%. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro weren’t much help, although it can be deduced that they are suffering along with the general market downturn.

An interesting fact is that brands like Sony, Jabra and JBL that are under Samsung’s Harman subsidiaries had to offer discounts to maintain their shipping levels.

The novelties of the last generation are interesting

It comes as no surprise that the most important headphones at Apple today are in that first place. They bend Samsung and keep their pricesmany audio brands (such as those already mentioned) had to reduce their prices to compete.

The secret is inside AirPods Pro 2 did not change in design but improved in technical details. Noise cancellation improved, transparency mode includes adaptive option, new volume controls, 2 more hours of battery life, includes the U1 chip (like AirTag) and a built-in speaker for tones from the Search app.

No doubt Apple in accessories is showing that it has the ability to cope with other brands. While the AirPods Max had its nitty-gritty and didn’t turn out to be best-in-class, with the AirPods Pro 2 Apple has a sure place to be the number 1 choice for customers and new users.