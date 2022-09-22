AirPods Pro 2: first unboxing for Apple’s new earphones

One day ahead of ’s expected availability date, someone has already managed to get their hands on second generation of Pro announced last September 7 along with the new iPhone 14 and the new Apple Watch. In an unboxing video posted on YouTube you can see the contents of the AirPods Pro package which does not differ much from that of the previous generation. In addition to the earphones with their relative case, there are some package inserts, a Lightning to USB-C cable and a set of silicone tips in various sizes that they range from L to the new size XS.

The second-generation AirPods Pro, we recall, integrate the new H2 chip which allows for even more effective active noise cancellation, up to two times higher than the previous generation, and new low distortion drivers for fuller bass. The Transparency mode, which allows the listener not to isolate themselves from the world, is now adaptive: while letting most of the sound pass, in fact, on-device processing still reduces the loudest ambient noise for a more comfortable listening. On the new AirPods Pro it is now possible control playback and adjust volume via touch controls integrated into the stem. The improved skin detection sensor also activates and stops playback more accurately, extending battery life. Autonomy has also been improved which increases by about an hour and a half more than the generation.

The AirPods Pro come with a water and sweat resistant charging case (IPX4 certified) which now includes a loop for attaching a wrist lanyard, a U1 chip for precise position detection and an integrated speaker to find it more easily. The second generation AirPods Pro are on sale at a price of 299 euros.