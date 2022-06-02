AirPods Pro 2: Apple will finally keep the same design

The AirPods Pro 2 are becoming clearer. Several months before the keynote, a leak reveals that Apple will finally keep the same design for its headphones with active noise reduction. On the other hand, they will be entitled to a novelty already present on the AirPods 3.

For months, rumors have claimed that Apple is going to completely revamp the design of the AirPods Pro. The second generation of headphones with active noise reduction would be more compact than their predecessors. It is also rumored that the rod, which contains the headset microphone, would disappear completely. Ultimately, the AirPods Pro 2 would look like many other headphones already available on the market.

According to information from our colleagues at MacRumors, this is not the case. While consulting “new 3D comparisons” made by a graphic designer, the media realized that the second generation AirPods Pro will only have not entitled to a new look. MacRumors relied on previous leaks to make design-wide comparisons.

AirPods Pro 2 inherit skin detection sensor

However, there are new features in the program. “It’s clear from images from last year that the purported second-generation AirPods Pro earphones don’t have downward-facing IR sensors to detect when they’re in a user’s ears”, points out MacRumors. Apple would therefore ignore thes optical sensors slipped into the AirPods Pro first of the name.

Instead, the brand adds a skin detection sensor. Already present on the AirPods 3, this module is able to detect when the headphones are slipped into an ear rather than into a pocket. As its name suggests, the sensor detects the presence of human skin. This sensor is “of the same size and orientation” than that of the AirPods 3. De facto, Apple should not ignore the stem.

As a reminder, the AirPods Pro 2 should also inherit a Lightning port, like the future iPhone 14. Apple would not begin the transition to USB-C until 2023. The latest news, the AirPods Pro 2 will be announced from the September 2022 keynote. Announcement is expected on September 13.