AirPods: pen display built into the case? A patent provides for it

It seems that Apple is exploring the possibility of producing an AirPods model in the future enriched with new features related to the presence of a display on the case. The discovery was made by Patently Applea site that has always been very attentive to the publication of new patents by the Cupertino company.
The documentation arrived at the USPTO, which approved it in the past few hours. Based on the uploaded descriptions and depictions, we find out that the front of the case may undergo a modification to accommodate a small display.
According to the image below, a first use (and also the most logical) could be linked to multimedia controls, but the patent also takes into consideration other methods.
It is said for example that the display could provide weather directions, or even show routes from Apple Maps, notifications and much more compatibly with the space available. One of the images also shows the ability to transfer a song from AirPods to a HomePod using the Handoff feature.
The idea is apparently under internal evaluation, but as always it is difficult to say whether or not it will come to life. Of course, the introduction of a similar element would raise the price and could prove to be little sense for a user loyal to the brand and perhaps already equipped with an iPhone and Apple Watch. Could an extra screen still be useful? Difficult in our view, but it’s a possibility we can’t rule out.
We recall that last year Apple officially put an end to the iPod, the device that for over 20 years has accompanied millions of users and has experienced the most successful phases in the pre-smartphone era, representing a real status-symbol .