AirPods: pen display built into the case? A patent provides for it

It seems that Apple is exploring the possibility of producing an AirPods model in the future enriched with new features related to the presence of a display on the case. The discovery was made by Patently Applea site that has always been very attentive to the publication of new patents by the Cupertino company.

The documentation arrived at the USPTO, which approved it in the past few hours. Based on the uploaded descriptions and depictions, we find out that the front of the case may undergo a modification to accommodate a small display.

According to the image below, a first use (and also the most logical) could be linked to multimedia controls, but the patent also takes into consideration other methods.