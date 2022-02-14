Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

AirPods Max 2: new design and special controls that you can’t imagine

By: Brian Adam

After many rumors and information of all kinds, It was at the end of 2020 when Apple launched its first headband headphones on the market, wireless and attached to the AirPods range. Until then, all the novelties in this field were put up for sale through Beats, the brand founded by Dr. Dre and later acquired by those from Cupertino.

Those AirPods Max, aside from costing more than 600 euros, they came with the guarantee of getting the best sound imaginablea modular design that allowed the headband and even the pads to be exchanged, and the integration of an invention that came directly from the Apple Watch: a digital crown specially designed to raise and lower the volume or stop and start playback of what we are seeing

a new generation

So 2022 looks like it will fulfill that first life cycle of the first generation of AirPods Max and already begin to appear on the horizon some characteristicss that could bring the new model. And since Apple is not going to touch too much of that premium aspect when it comes to design, we are going to enjoy a couple of substantial improvements.

AirPods Max digital crown.

It has been the media Patently Apple that has raised suspicions by publishing a series of blueprints detailing what those changes might be. The most important, the arrival of touch surfaces in the headphones to control some of the main functions of the AirPods Max, in the style of what the AirPods Pro or the third generation AirPods already do, for example.

Apple patent for its AirPods Max.

Although they do not specify in the information everything that we could do with these surfaces, they do describe touch functions as essential in this new way of controlling helmets which, right now, can only be used thanks to the digital crown: they will be able to detect a first press, including “the detection of the orientation of the first gesture with respect to the touch-sensitive surface”.

This would imply repeat the experience of devices of a similar use, such as the trackpad of the MacBook, which allow us to manage a good part of its functions from gestures with one, two or three fingers and in different directions to indicate if we want to go forward, backward or whatever. Now, when will we have these models in stores? Take note of the last quarter of the year…

