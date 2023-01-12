AirPods Lite: Apple may launch affordable headphones alongside new AirPods Max in 2024

Update (01/12/2023) – EB

Earlier this year we saw reports that Apple may launch a more affordable version of the AirPods and today analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is reinforcing this possibility and still considering when they should be announced. Furthermore, Kuo says that a new generation of AirPods Max should also launch alongside the affordable model.

Kuo claims that the AirPods Lite should launch in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025 for the price of US$99 or around R$510 in direct conversion. The analyst believes that Apple will adopt the same strategy employed on the Apple TV, which won a new model $ 50 cheaper in 2022.

The next-generation AirPods will likely begin mass shipments in 2H24 or 1H25, including more affordable AirPods (with Apple targeting a price of $99) and new AirPods Max, which will be assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 12, 2023

In this way, we should see new headphones from Apple in 2024 or in 2025. But what about in 2023? Well, Bloomberg's Kuo and Mark Gurman agree that Apple could announce a new USB-C charging case for current AirPods this year, keeping the models unchanged through 2024 or 2025. This possibility combines with the new European Union legislation, which obliges all companies to use USB-C as a standard connection by 2024. Which should also affect the next iPhones that should no longer have Lightning input.

Original article (01/03/2023) Rumors indicate that Apple may launch an ‘AirPods Lite’ at a more affordable price

THE apple may be working on a cheaper version of your headset AirPods. The information comes from the analyst Jeff Pu which is part of Intl Tech Research and spoke to the portal 9to5Mac about this news. According to him, the intention of the apple is to launch a product to compete in a lower price segment. Even with the higher price, the company’s line of audio devices is quite successful and stands out not only for its attributes, but also for helping its users to locate stolen objects. In addition, the company does not update the series of headphones so often, having only released a new Pro version of the item in 2022.

Currently, models of AirPods in 2nd and 3rd generation, in addition to the most advanced version and also the AirPods Max model, the most expensive among all these. Jeff Pu still says that his industry sources expect a drop in demand for the products for 2023 and one of the reasons for this is the possibility of Apple not updating the existing lineup this year. With that, the solution would be to produce a 'AirPods Lite' to compete with those cheaper models on the market. In this way, the product would reach the market with a lower price than the AirPods 2, which is the lowest priced item sold today, costing $129 (BRL 691 in direct conversion).




