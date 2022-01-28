AirPods, automatic firmware updates even with macOS 12.3 beta

Like most tech products, Apple’s AirPods also have firmware that is constantly updated to improve performance and, in some cases, to add some new features. Last December, for example, Apple released a new firmware update for all of its AirPods, both regular and Pro and Max, but as usual, no detailed information has been offered to support it. As a result, it is unknown what improvements or bug fixes have been made.

In addition to all this, even the update process itself is not very clear and simple as we usually do with any other product. In fact, it is not possible to download and install a firmware having indications on the progress status but everything happens automatically, in OTA mode, when earphones or headphones are connected to an iPhone and connected to a power source.