AirPods: Apple is working on a case with an integrated touch screen for its headphones

By Mubashir Hassan
Apple may be developing a new case for the AirPods that will house a touchscreen. This miniature screen could offer a lot of functions related to media consumption and many other things.

AirPods with concept screen
Concept – Credit: MacRumors

According to Patently Apple, the US Patent and Trademark Office has approved a patent application from the Cupertino-based tech giant that could redesign the AirPods Pro case. Indeed, Apple has filed a patent application for an AirPods Pro case like no other, since it is equipped with a screen.

The patent is titled ” Graphical User Interface Devices, Methods, and Interactions with an Earphone Case and explains, among other things, how the case used to charge the AirPods can be made more useful. In its patent, Apple describes in particular how the casing of its wireless earphones could integrate a small touch screen for performing certain commands.

Also read – Apple: it invents the 1st USB-C wired AirPods, totally incompatible with iPhones

A screen on the AirPods case, what for?

According to Apple, a screen on the AirPods case could completely change the use of headphones, and above all simplify it. " The usability of a headphone case can be enhanced and user control over wireless headphones can be enhanced ", describes the patent.

iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16 and watchOS 9, it’s time for new betas

Apple airpods with screen

Apple specifies that this would be possible " by configuring a headphone case with an interactive user interface that allows the user to control operations associated with wireless headphones ". For example, start music playback, change audio output mode, etc.

The case of the helmet thus comprises a graphical user interface, one or more processors, a memory and one or more modules or sets of instructions making it possible to execute several functions. The user can interact with the graphical interface mainly through contacts and finger gestures on the touch surface or with an Apple Pencil. Tactile feedback would also be included, to make the experience even more premium.

As with any filed patent, the technology it describes is unlikely to make it to a product anytime soon, if at all, but it does offer some interesting insight into how Apple is exploring ways to case AirPods. a functional intermediary between the AirPods themselves and the connected audio source. For the moment, Apple would mainly prepare to launch AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C port, to go hand in hand with the iPhone 15.

Source : MacRumors

