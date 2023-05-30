AirPods, a prototype in pink: Apple would have thought of 5 colors in the past

Apple’s intention would have been to make the AirPods in different color options, probably five, to match the iPhone 7, launched in September 2016.

A PROTOTYPE IN PINK

A well-known collector of Apple prototypes, active on Twitter under the name “Kosutami“, he posted photos showing a pair of first generation AirPods with the “Pink” case, similar to the rose gold coloring of the iPhone‌ 7. Despite the different coloring, the case still has a glossy finish, as well as the white version that has arrived on the market, in addition to the usual writing “Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in China”.

The color variation, however, would not have affected the earphones and the entire interior which, as the images show, are always white (the blue parts are protective films). This prototype, according to the collector, dates back to the period in which Apple was still developing the ‌iPhone‌ 7, even before presenting it.

APPLE WOULD HAVE THINK OF 5 COLORS

In addition to this in pink, Apple would also have provided a ProductRED color variant, a Purple, a Black and a “Blonde” (gold). The change of the names of the colors would have been wanted to underline the different finish and materials compared to the iPhone.

However, evidently dissatisfied with the final result, Apple would later decide to cancel this project, leaving only the white color. Apple, according to rumors, he would have made this decision at a fairly advanced stagepossibly during Design Validation (DVT) or Production Validation (PVT).

The DVT phase, remember, is where the actual manufacturing processes are used to verify that the device can be manufactured using the planned methodology, so that everything needed for the production line can be finalized. The PVT phase, on the other hand, is the final one before mass production in which all the equipment is already ready for production and it is just checking that everything meets the quality requirements.