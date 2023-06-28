Airmo presents novelties in the monitoring of emissions with space satellites

- Advertisement -

An innovative project combines space technology and the environment to monitor greenhouse gas emissions.

German startup Airmo has announced its ambitious plan to launch a constellation of 12 satellites to monitor greenhouse gas emissions across the planet. Backed by €5.2 million ($5.7 million) in pre-seed financing, including €1.5 million from venture capital investors and a €3.7 million contract with the European Space Agency (ESA ), Airmo is in a strong position to advance his vision.

Technological innovation at the service of the environment

Airmo, founded in 2022, will use the funding obtained to launch its first satellite equipped with a spectrometer and light detection and measurement (lidar) technology to detect and measure greenhouse gases in real time. What makes Airmo’s “micro-lidar” solution stand out is its ability to correct for the effects of atmospheric winds and aerosols, thus improving the accuracy of measurements.

Strategic partners and clear objectives

The company has partnered with the “Aiming for Zero” program of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, an industry group made up of 12 of the world’s largest energy companies including Aramco, BP and Chevron. This collaboration will allow Airmo to fully understand the needs of a key sector and take advantage of its experience to improve its offer.

Solid funding and support from ESA

The success of the Airmo funding round has been led by Findus Venture, with additional participation from Ananda Impact Ventures, Pi Labs, E2MC, Antler and various angel investors. Furthermore, Airmo has secured a contract from ESA through the InCubed programme, which aims to support commercial initiatives in the field of Earth observation. The European Space Agency recognizes the critical role that Earth Observation will play in the context of the growing interest of society and investors in sustainability and climate change.

Future prospects and income generation

Airmo plans to launch its first satellite in late 2024, although it has not disclosed the launch provider. The company’s business model is based on generating revenue through the sale of emissions data to companies interested in accessing this crucial information. With its innovative approach and the support of strategic partners and strong financing, Airmo is well positioned to become a key player in the fight against climate change.

Learn more at TechCrunch.

Merely illustrative image created by WWWhatsnew with Midjourney