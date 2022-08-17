Airbnb will analyze user history to prevent parties in rented properties in the app

HomeTech NewsAirbnb will analyze user history to prevent parties in rented properties in...

Two years ago, due to the pandemic, airbnb was already making an effort to prohibit the holding of parties in properties rented through the platform, and this year this commitment was to reaffirm so that, in addition to public health, the platform could support hosts and their neighbors. . Now, the app is testing a new “anti-party technology” in the US and Canada, already aiming to extend the ban to the world.

In this case, the feature automatically detects the types of bookings that are likely to result in an unauthorized party, looking at factors such as guest feedback history, age, length of stay requested and whether the booking is on a weekday or weekend.

The company says it has been testing similar technology in select areas of Australia since October 2021, where it says it has seen a 35% drop in unauthorized parties. Before, since July 2020, in the US runs a system focused on analyzing the behavior of guests under the age of 25, prevented them from booking houses close to where they live if they don’t have a history of positive reviews. The new technology, in turn, has no age limitation.

This type of attitude ranges from the most comical to the most tragic, such as when five people were killed in a shooting at a Halloween party in a house rented via Airbnb in California, which held more than a hundred people. Already in the pandemic, fears arose that the closing of bars and clubs could encourage people to turn to Airbnb properties as an alternative.

In the case of suspicious guests being prevented from renting a mansion, for example, the platform says that alternatives will be offered, such as booking a room in a property, or even suggesting a stay in a hotel through the platform.

Airbnb says have already suspended accounts of around 6,600 guests for violating usage rules in 2021 —fairly small number close to the 150 million users that the app has today.

And you, what do you think of the company’s decision? Leave your impressions!

Original text (28/6/2022)

Airbnb bans parties from rented properties on the platform

In 2020, Airbnb made the decision to prohibit parties from being held in rented houses through the platform. The measure aimed to avoid contamination by the coronavirus, but from temporary the action will become permanent.

In an official statement released this week, Airbnb confirmed that properties rented through its platform cannot be used for any type of social gathering.

Over time, the party ban has become much more than a public health measure. It has become a key community policy to support our hosts and their neighbors.

Illustrative picture.

In addition to pleasing the property’s neighborhood, Airbnb also clarified that it has already suspended the accounts of 6,600 guests for violating the 2021 party ban.

The previous policy included a maximum occupancy limit of 16 people motivated by concerns around COVID-19, even before the vaccination cycle began. As an update to this measure, based on a series of conversations with hosts who have accommodations that can comfortably accommodate more than 16 people, this limit will be removed.

Even before the pandemic, Airbnb had already been changing its policies to veto the use of party properties. The company even banned the rental of event spaces after five people died during a Halloween event that brought together more than 100 people in California.

