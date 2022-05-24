Airbnb user sparks outrage with Dublin tent to rent for €59 a night

An Airbnb user has sparked outrage after appearing to show a tent to rent in Dublin for €59 a night.

The advertisement posted by the user claimed they were renting a “private room” with “one bed” and a bath – but it appeared to be a pop-up tent in a back garden.

The tent also looked to have been set up on concrete rather than grass.

A viewer believed the listing was a joke, but the person who listed the property responded by saying: “It’s not a joke. However, maybe a comfortable couch in the living room is something you prefer.

“I have a very large living room for that and several couches. And it’s listed also.”

Twitter users weren’t impressed with the advertisement, with one asking: “@Airbnb @AirbnbHelp how are you letting stuff like this be advertised?”

Another commented: “What will be the catalyst to fix this crisis? If a tent on a concrete patio advertised as ‘Private room in Dublin’ for €59 a night is a sad reflection on someone’s moral compass. Sad sad sad state of a country.”

A third said: “This is up there with the worst I’ve seen”.

The person responsible for the listing has now deleted it from the Airbnb website.

Dublin Live has approached Airbnb for comment.

