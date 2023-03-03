Airbnb starts deleting accounts around the world for this reason

For reasons of security of the lessors of spaces registered in the application of the platform requests information completes and performs data checks on any user who wishes to create a personal profile in the application. Only those who have a record deemed acceptable may log in and use system services.

However, various people with profiles in the application have reported that their accounts are being closed despite the fact that their registration on the platform is good because they are close to “bad users” who would be potential companions on their trips to other destinations and who could use Airbnb inappropriately.

Airbnb representatives confirmed that the app restricts the use of the services to anyone who has ties or closeness to people who were banned from the platform. In this way, bad users will not be able to reuse it permanently and will have no way to avoid the consequences of the breach. restriction.

However, user profile analyzes would not necessarily be related to the behavior of people during a rental period, but rather would involve criminal charges and others background. For example, during the year 2022 It was reported that a person was expelled from the application because of a complaint for walking his dog without a leash.

Email from Airbnb indicates to a person who cannot allow them to use the application because they are "close" to someone who is not allowed to enter the platform. (vice)

The expulsion of a person “by association” (knowing or having ties to a person with a criminal record) will be directly linked to the expulsion of the accused. That is to say that if a user without a record is banned, the appeal must be executed by the person who does have them. The answer of Airbnb will determine the status of both accounts, according to a company representative.

According to Vice, Airbnb indicates that another way to lift the sanction once it is verified that a person has no ties of any kind with a person who is prohibited from entering the platform. In the opposite case, the restriction will be maintained and users will not be able to appeal again definitively.

This modality that allows to establish a restriction of the use of the functions of the application for users it is not a novelty or a update in the terms of use of the system, but it is a practice that has already been carried out on other occasions before the year 2022. However, the company has not specified how common it is for these cases to occur or since when this type of criteria has been applied.

What is known is that the application can determine associations by different aspects, such as similarity in the number of payment card, reservations in the same period of time for exactly the same room or apartment, among other considerations. According to the company, “if a reservation and someone else wants it with the same payment method, we’ll delete the second account as well.”

Airbnb performs history checks on users to determine if they will be allowed to use the app. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

People who want to use Airbnb They must take into account the possible restriction of their accounts for these reasons when planning their next vacation to avoid being affected by having any relationship with a person that the platform considers unwanted.

The history checks of any person who wishes to open an account in Airbnb They continue to be carried out and for the moment there are no specific details on how the system works. association ban of the platform.