Airbnb presents its great redesign in the face of plans for this summer

Airbnb, the well-known platform that unites hosts of stays and guests, has just presented the most important redesign in a long time, which in the opinion of the executive director, Brian Chesky, becomes “the biggest change in a decade”, as defined himself in his profile On twitter.

In the renewed Airbnb experience, introduces three new features: Categories, Combined Stays, and AirCover for guests. This great redesign begins to expand among platform users from today to be fully available in summer.



To facilitate searches for rooms and more

The Categories function is a kind of filter, in which users can search for stays based on specific interests.

And it is not the same to find a room to enjoy leisure in front of the natural landscapes that surround it than a room that facilitates the practice of sports activities such as surfing or camping, or even rooms to enjoy the cold or tropical climates.

Airbnb highlights the Design category, featuring some 27,000 homes selected for their unique architectural style and interiors, which it goes on to describe:

Now, guests can easily discover the more than 20,000 accommodations that we have selected for their distinctive architecture and interior design. Among them are works by masters of the stature of Frank Lloyd Wright or Le Corbusier.

For those who want original and unique stays, they can always try the OMG category.

And from the Categories we go to the characteristic of the Combined Stays, which allows guests to split their time into two different stays in the same area in case one stay is not available all the time in which they are going to be in that same visit.

According to Airbnb:

Long trips are in fashion, and more and more people are encouraged to try this experience. We wanted to give you more options to plan your next adventure, that’s why we created combined stays: a function that allows you to enjoy a trip in two different accommodations. Now, guests searching for long stays can find an average of 40% more listings.

And finally, AirCover for Guests is a security guarantee that will be offered to guests free of charge through four types of protectionso that they are covered in case there are problems with the stays they have reserved or that they have not met expectations.

At this point, Airbnb may choose to refund the money or seek an alternative stay with similar or better conditions than the one reserved so that they can continue with their plans.

More information: Airbnb