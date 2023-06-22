Airbnb launches technology in Brazil that promises to help prevent unauthorized parties

- Advertisement -

The accommodation and accommodation platform airbnb announced this week the arrival in Europe of reservation analysis technology designed to reduce the risk of unauthorized parties in properties leased through the service. According to the company, the feature was launched after a global pilot test demonstrate a reduction in reports of parties in accommodation advertised on the platform. The activation of this technology follows the no-party policy announced last year.





The system analyzes factors related to the guest's account and their reservation that may indicate a high risk, including the length of travel, distance to accommodation, whether the reservation is on a weekend or weekday, and other considerations. In order to support the enforcement of this ban, Airbnb's Trust team has developed booking analysis technology to help reduce the risk of unauthorized parties, with the aim of preventing malicious people from using the platform.