Airbnb deletes accounts of people associated with users already banned from the platform

The real estate rental platform airbnb is in the process of deleting the accounts of people associated with other users who have already been banned from the service. The company considers the permanence of these registrations as a security risk. According to Airbnb, the reason for removing these associated accounts is due to the fact that these users “probably travel” with the other person who has already been removed from the platform, which can create a complicated environment for owners of real estate.





As reported by Engadget, Airbnb informed a user named Amanda in January that she was banned from using the platform for being “closely associated with a person who is not allowed to use Airbnb.” - Advertisement - Amanda used her boyfriend’s credit card, who has a criminal record, to make the rent. The young woman has no priors, but her partner’s history of “white collar” crime caused the platform to remove her as well.

Because they don’t share an address or bank account, Amanda tried to reverse the ban, but Airbnb said it would uphold the account deletion “after careful verification” to help “safeguard the community”. They have bought Evernote, the classic online tool from the beginning of the century Airbnb’s response makes it clear that the measure is a calculation made that it is better to ban acquaintances, perhaps unfairly, than to generate any situation that could make property owners feel insecure about using the service. And you, do you agree with this Airbnb policy? Tell us in the comments down below!

