Airbnb accidentally sends several test notifications to Android users

airbnb lit up android phones around the world with a very unusual notification. Counting only on the text “Test dev.”, the case took to Twitter, showing that countless people received the alert, including even Europeians.
With so many apps installed on our phones these days, many users have started to leave their devices in silent mode or even completely cancel notifications for some, but there are always those important apps that we always pay attention to, such as Airbnb.
Unfortunately, due to an oversight by the platform, thousands of users ended up receiving test notifications by mistake, but considering the different time zones around the world, some arrived in the middle of the night.
Good morning AirBnB dev pic.twitter.com/ebVyioxJl4
— Andre Noel (@ProgramadorREAL) August 17, 2022
The platform issued an official statement explaining the situation.
A system push notification was mistakenly sent to users of the Airbnb Android app and we are investigating how this happened. Users who have received the notification can safely disregard it and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.
This isn’t the first time a large application has made such a mistake. Recently, Burger King also accidentally sent thousands of notifications to users, but luckily, that’s not a concern, except for the annoyance of getting a notification at 3am.
