Airbnb accidentally sends several test notifications to Android users

lit up phones around the world with a very unusual notification. Counting only on the text “Test dev.”, the case took to Twitter, showing that countless people received the alert, including even Europeians.

With so many apps installed on our phones these days, many users have started to leave their devices in silent mode or even completely cancel for some, but there are always those important apps that we always pay attention to, such as Airbnb.

Unfortunately, due to an oversight by the platform, thousands of users ended up receiving test notifications by mistake, but considering the different time zones around the world, some arrived in the middle of the night.