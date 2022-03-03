Air Alert: an alert app for Ukrainians

The notifications of the application duplicate the sirens of civil protection in the cities, that is why developers point out that it is important to take into account civil protection sirens when reacting to app notifications. Air Alert is an application that is designed as an additional tool, not as a main source of civil protection alerts.

Civil protection sirens or other information measures are not fully efficient in remote districts or new towns or in small towns and villages. Therefore, it is necessary to have a really reliable alternative tool with alerts to control the situation. Air Alert receives first-hand signals from the Ukrainian regional administrations, which allows it to react as quickly as possible.

How to activate it?

To receive notifications and activate them:

Install the app through the Google Play Market or Appstore.

Grant permissions to send critical alerts and notifications.

Select the region in which you want to receive notifications.

Receive notifications about the start and end of civil protection alerts.

It is important that you remember to activate automatic updates on your smartphone to use the latest version of the application.

Update the app manually on iOS

To allow these updates manually on iOS:

Open the App Store.

Tap on the profile label at the top of the screen.

Look for Air Alert in the list of apps.

Click Update Application.

You can find the app by doing click on the following link.

Update an app manually on Android

To be able to perform a manual app update on Android: