Air Alert: an alert app for Ukrainians

The Air Alert idea as an alert arises as an initiative of stfalcon.comin support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. Ajax Systems has managed to develop and launch the Air Alert app. It is made for citizens of Ukraine and is available on Google Play Market and AppStore.
Ajax Systems develops an alert app
The application instantly informs citizens about the start and end of any civil defense alerts in the regions of Ukraine. For this it is not necessary to register, in addition the user only has to select the region in which he is located. Air Alert does not collect user data or geolocation.
This application generates a strong alert that warns immediately of an air attack, a chemical attack, a technological catastrophe or any other type of civil defense alert. Air Alert is the only app that includes critical alert support as well as other similar support. This means that notifications are sent even when the smartphone is in silent or sleep mode.
