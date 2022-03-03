Tech NewsApps

Air Alert: an alert app for Ukrainians

By: Brian Adam

The Air Alert idea as an alert arises as an initiative of stfalcon.comin support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. Ajax Systems has managed to develop and launch the Air Alert app. It is made for citizens of Ukraine and is available on Google Play Market and AppStore.

Ajax Systems develops an alert app

The application instantly informs citizens about the start and end of any civil defense alerts in the regions of Ukraine. For this it is not necessary to register, in addition the user only has to select the region in which he is located. Air Alert does not collect user data or geolocation.

This application generates a strong alert that warns immediately of an air attack, a chemical attack, a technological catastrophe or any other type of civil defense alert. Air Alert is the only app that includes critical alert support as well as other similar support. This means that notifications are sent even when the smartphone is in silent or sleep mode.

The notifications of the application duplicate the sirens of civil protection in the cities, that is why developers point out that it is important to take into account civil protection sirens when reacting to app notifications. Air Alert is an application that is designed as an additional tool, not as a main source of civil protection alerts.

Civil protection sirens or other information measures are not fully efficient in remote districts or new towns or in small towns and villages. Therefore, it is necessary to have a really reliable alternative tool with alerts to control the situation. Air Alert receives first-hand signals from the Ukrainian regional administrations, which allows it to react as quickly as possible.

How to activate it?

To receive notifications and activate them:

  • Install the app through the Google Play Market or Appstore.
  • Grant permissions to send critical alerts and notifications.
  • Select the region in which you want to receive notifications.
  • Receive notifications about the start and end of civil protection alerts.

It is important that you remember to activate automatic updates on your smartphone to use the latest version of the application.

Update the app manually on iOS

To allow these updates manually on iOS:

  • Open the App Store.
  • Tap on the profile label at the top of the screen.
  • Look for Air Alert in the list of apps.
  • Click Update Application.

You can find the app by doing click on the following link.

Update an app manually on Android

To be able to perform a manual app update on Android:

  • Open the Play Store app
  • Tap on the profile label in the top right corner of the screen.
  • Select Manage apps and devices, then go to the Manage tab.
  • Click the Updates Available button to open a list of apps that need to be updated.
  • Select the Air Alert app.
  • Click Update.

Air Alert is available in the following regions:

  • Vinnytsia
  • volyn
  • Donetsk
  • Transcarpathia
  • Kyiv
  • Lviv
  • Poltava
  • Rivne
  • Kharkiv
  • Kherson
  • Khmelnytsky
  • Chernivtsi

This list of regions will be updated as time goes on.

The application was developed urgently in a single day, so there may be some minor issues. The development team will work to fix these bugs and update the app with various improvements.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

