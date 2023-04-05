AInstein: the robot bringing AI technology to classrooms in Cyprus

The advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) technology is changing the way we interact with the world, and the education sector is no exception. A group of students and tutors from three schools in Cyprus have developed a robot prototype, called AInstein, that uses AI technology to enhance teaching experiences in classrooms.

AInstein is a peculiar-looking robot that resembles the famous Michelin Man character, but with a screen that simulates a human face and an AI chatbot called ChatGPT that allows it to interact with students and teachers. Using its American English voice, the robot can tell jokes, try to speak Greek, and offer advice on teaching Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity.

AI in the classroom

- Advertisement -

AInstein’s ultimate goal is to embed it into teaching, providing an interactive experience where students can ask questions and the robot can answer, even making it easier for teachers to deliver lessons more effectively. Additionally, tutors have demonstrated how AI can be adapted to classroom teaching, using AInstein to explain the gravitational time dilation of Einstein’s theory of relativity.

Learn through technology

The students involved in the project are excited by the possibilities that AI technology offers in education. According to 16-year-old Richard Erkhov, who led the programming of the robot’s AI brain, AI has great potential to improve various aspects of life, including education and medicine.

Another student, 15-year-old Vladimir Baranov, described the technology as “incredible” and highlighted how AI mimics human thinking and responds similarly to people. Although they acknowledge that the robot is not yet fully perfected, they consider that it is in the process of improvement.

Facing the fear of AI

One of the main benefits of the project is that it has shown students that AI is not something to be feared. By working with AInstein, they have learned to interact with AI technology in a positive and collaborative way, which has helped change their perception of AI.

- Advertisement -

The AInstein project is an example of the power of AI technology to enhance teaching and learning experiences in the classroom.

Via Reuters.