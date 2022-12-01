AIDS Day: Apple reinforces partnership with (RED) in the fight against the disease

After celebrating in January of this year the 15 years between Apple and (Product)RED devices —which targets millions of initiatives and people living with HIV—, big tech reinforces the partnership this December 1st, which marks World Combat AIDS. The company highlighted that more than US$ 250 million has already been moved since the beginning of this partnership and, as a commemorative bonus, the brand is also offering seven new watch faces (RED) for Apple Watch to be downloaded from its website —which can be found directly at apple.com/product-red.





That grant supported more than 11 million people and helped distribute more than 197 million HIV tests, according to company statistics. They have also helped over 5 million HIV-positive mothers to prevent transmission of the virus to their children. - Advertisement - In addition, a portion of the proceeds from each (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS and also help fight Covid-19 in poorer regions. Apple’s most recent lines, such as the iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone SE and Apple Watch Series 8, are already covered by the partnership, as well as the silicone cases.





The new Apple Watch watch faces complement the PRODUCT(RED) Sport Loop, Sport Band and Braided Solo Loop bands, according to Apple. To increase the visibility of World AIDS Day, hundreds of Apple stores around the world are reinforcing the date with prominence in their windows and in the products displayed in the booths, in addition to the campaign being highlighted in the App Store, Apple Music and others brand services.

See more!