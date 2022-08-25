AI to make the most of the capacity of electric car batteries

The growth of electromobility has been progressive. The expectation is maintained that this trend will be sustained in pursuit of a more ecological and sustainable environment.

Under this line, with vehicles, the task is not only to replace traditional fuel with a clean source of energy, but it is also of great importance to safeguard the efficiency of its components.

An algorithm can help make better use of the battery of an car

A team of Cambridge researchers has developed a non-invasive way to test and widely measure battery health. To work with this data, the results were incorporated into a machine learning algorithm, capable of anticipating how different driving patterns could affect the future health of the battery.

Precisely this aspect, the health of a battery, whatever the device in which it is used, is a difficult indicator to evaluate, since it is influenced by many factors. “Battery health, like human health, is multidimensional and can be degraded in many different ways”, said Penelope Jones, lead author of the research and a member of the Cambridge Cavendish Laboratory. “Most methods of monitoring battery health assume that a battery is always used in the same way. But that’s not how we use batteries in real life. If I’m streaming a TV show on my phone, the battery will drain much faster than if I’m using it to send messages. It’s the same with electric cars: the way you drive will affect battery degradation.”he added.

“Most of us will replace our phones long before the battery degrades to the point where it’s unusable, but for cars, batteries need to last five, 10 years or more”said Dr. Alpha Lee, who led the research. “Battery can change dramatically during that time, so we wanted to find a better way to check battery health.”he indicated.

To implement this measurement system, the researchers developed a non-invasive probe that sends high-dimensional electrical pulses to a battery and measures the response, providing a series of “biomarkers” of its state, without contributing to its degradation. .

This project has the aspiration to be launched commercially. If this point is reached, the algorithm could serve as a resource for recommending routes that take drivers from one point to another in the shortest possible time, without degrading the battery, or recommend the fastest way to charge the battery without degrade, for example.

“This method could deliver value to many parts of the supply chain, whether you are a manufacturer, end user or recycler, because it allows us to capture battery health beyond a single number and because it is predictive.”. Lee said. “It could reduce the time it takes to develop new types of batteries, because we will be able to predict how they will degrade under different operating conditions.”.

Outside of profiling itself as a resource for electric car manufacturers and their drivers, the researchers note that their method could also be useful for companies that operate large fleets of electric vehicles, such as logistics companies. “The framework we have developed could help companies optimize the way they use their vehicles to improve the overall battery life of the fleet”Lee said. “There is so much potential with a framework like this”.

To achieve these projections, the researchers said they are now working with battery manufacturers to accelerate the development of safer and more durable next-generation batteries. Similarly, they are exploring how their proposal could be used to develop optimal fast-charging protocols to reduce electric vehicle charging times without causing degradation.

Technical details about this project and the results of the research developed around it, were reported in the magazine Nature Communications.