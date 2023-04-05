AI software developed to help doctors triage shrapnel wounded patients in Ukraine

The University of Warwick in the UK and the Kharkiv National University of Electronics (NURE) in the Ukraine are working together to develop artificial intelligence (AI) software that can help doctors quickly triage patients who have suffered shrapnel wounds. The technique uses computed tomography (CT) imaging and machine learning algorithms to detect patients who need immediate medical attention and who may have invisible, life-threatening injuries.

How AI software works to triage shrapnel wounded patients

The AI ​​software uses machine learning algorithms to analyze the CT images of shrapnel wounded patients and detect injuries that may not be obvious to the naked eye. The goal of the software is to detect injuries that require immediate medical attention and help doctors prioritize treatment for the most seriously injured patients. The software can also be useful in other types of emergencies, such as earthquakes, where doctors need to triage patients quickly to identify those who need immediate treatment.

For the WMG part of the project, we will create ghost models using 3D images: replicas of human anatomy and shrapnel wounds. These will act as ‘test objects’, which computer experts can use to calibrate their AI technology and program.

The project is a collaborative initiative between the University of Warwick in the UK and Kharkiv National University of Electronics in Ukraine, part of the “Twinning Initiative”, a model of institutional collaboration that allows universities around the world support their Ukrainian counterparts in concrete ways. The project is supported by a £5 million grant from Research England, which is managed by Universities UK International (UUKi).

The importance of the project for society

Early detection of serious injuries in shrapnel-wounded patients is critical to ensure they receive appropriate medical treatment in a timely manner. Machine learning algorithms can process large amounts of information in a short time and detect patterns that might be difficult to spot with the naked eye. By using these algorithms to analyze CT images, AI software can help doctors detect serious injuries in patients more quickly, potentially saving lives.

The twinning initiative between the University of Warwick and the Kharkiv National University of Electronics is an excellent example of how institutional collaboration can foster innovation. University-industry collaboration has long been a key driver of innovation in many sectors, and will continue to be so for a long time.

