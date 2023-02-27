5G News
AI recreates characters from GTA San Andreas and the result impresses with its realism

AI recreates characters from GTA San Andreas and the result impresses with its realism

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
AI recreates characters from GTA San Andreas and the result impresses with its realism
ai recreates characters from gta san andreas and the result.jpeg


Artificial Intelligence (AI) is on the rise in the world of technology and its application is being tested in various situations, including classic games, such as the popular Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, by Rockstar Games.

Fans of the franchise made a job of recreating characters from the acclaimed open world title with the help of Artificial Intelligence. The result was impressive and showed what some of them would look like in a “real life” GTA San Andreas.

As it couldn’t be otherwise, the result won over the GTA fan community on the internet and went viral on social media. Many fans even suggested the creation of a film inspired by the story lived by Carl Johnson in San Andreas.



The result images were shared last Thursday (23) and have already accumulated more than 3 million views this Sunday (26). Check out, below, the gallery with the result that was published by the Twitter user identified as @leinadiojo:

In addition to the protagonist Carl Johnson, or CJ, for those who are intimate, the characters Lance Wilson, Sean “Sweet” Johnson, Big Smoke, Cesar Vialpando, Frank Tenpenny, Catalina and The Truth were reimagined in “real life”, all with important participation in the virtual plot.

The GTA community and San Andreas fans liked the idea and the publication already has almost 85,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments. And you, would you like GTA San Andreas to become a movie theme? Tell us in the comments down below!



