AI manages to reach the average level of humans in coding skills

DeepMind, the artificial intelligence laboratory of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has just officially presented AlphaCode, their new machine learning system, which they describe as capable of writing computer program code “at a competitive level”.

In this way, this division of Alphabet continues to advance its mission of being able to help humanity by developing machine learning systems capable of solving unforeseen problems beyond relatively simple mathematical and programming problems.



They point out that this new system uses transformer-based language modelswith which it is able to generate the code of computer programs on an “unprecedented scale”, and then turn them into a small “set of promising programs”.

Such is the trust placed in AlphaCode, that from DeepMind have wanted to measure their coding skills against those of humansfor which they have selected ten recent coding skills competitions held through the Codeforces platform, noting that AlphaCode ranks at the average level of code development compared to human developers.

As noted in today’s statement:

AlphaCode achieved an estimated ranking in the top 54% of participants in programming competitions by solving novel problems that require a combination of critical thinking, logic, algorithms, coding, and natural language understanding.

They affect this milestone in Artificial Intelligence:

AlphaCode was placed roughly at the level of the average (human) competitor, marking the first time an AI code generation system has reached a competitive level of performance in programming competitions.

Without a doubt, this is a point in favor of AlphaCode, which could help developers even more when encoding their computer programs. In fact, currently, there are some Artificial Intelligence systems that help developers to go faster in coding their programs through constant suggestions.

About AlphaCode, from DeepMind they encourage third parties to be able to test it and develop the results obtained in the current testsfor which they are sharing the dataset of competing programming problems and solutions on the GitHub platform, “including extensive testing to ensure that programs that pass these tests are correct, a critical feature that current datasets lack.” »

More information: DeepMind