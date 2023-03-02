AI image, to obtain variations of an image using Artificial Intelligence

Have you ever been stuck on a design project and didn’t know how to move forward? Have you wished you could come up with fresh and unique ideas without having to spend hours looking for inspiration online? With Image-AI, now you can. This tool uses artificial intelligence to generate design ideas, product variations, and illustrative inspiration from a single reference image.

How is Image-AI

Image-AI is a powerful tool for designers, photographers and writers who are looking for inspiration and want to automate tedious tasks. With just one reference image, Imagen can generate unlimited design ideas, product variations, and illustrative inspiration. Some of the mentioned use cases include product designers, photographers, illustrators, architects or interior decorators, and writers.

The Image-AI tool is easy to use and offers a variety of features to help you transform your designs. Some of the features include:

Creating Stunning Backgrounds

Image-AI can create stunning backgrounds for your ecommerce products. You no longer have to go to the trouble of taking background photos for your products, as Image-AI will generate endless background options in just five seconds.

Modification of details

In addition to generating product variations, sometimes you may want to modify only part of your products or photos. Image-AI uses skins and text to modify specific parts of products and allow designers full control over designs.

lighting changes

Image-AI can easily change the lighting conditions of your product photos, making them look like they were taken by a professional photographer.

Image-AI is a unique and useful tool for anyone who needs creative inspiration. The team behind Imaging-AI promises to continue adding new features and improving the tool to make sure its users always have access to the latest imaging technology, so we won’t lose track of them.

Link: www.zmo.ai/image/