5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsHow to?AI image, to obtain variations of an image using Artificial Intelligence

AI image, to obtain variations of an image using Artificial Intelligence

Tech NewsHow to?

Published on

By Brian Adam
imagen ia.jpg
imagen ia.jpg
- Advertisement -

Have you ever been stuck on a design project and didn’t know how to move forward? Have you wished you could come up with fresh and unique ideas without having to spend hours looking for inspiration online? With Image-AI, now you can. This tool uses artificial intelligence to generate design ideas, product variations, and illustrative inspiration from a single reference image.

How is Image-AI

Image-AI is a powerful tool for designers, photographers and writers who are looking for inspiration and want to automate tedious tasks. With just one reference image, Imagen can generate unlimited design ideas, product variations, and illustrative inspiration. Some of the mentioned use cases include product designers, photographers, illustrators, architects or interior decorators, and writers.

- Advertisement -

The Image-AI tool is easy to use and offers a variety of features to help you transform your designs. Some of the features include:

Samsung cut Galaxy A23 5G production and reduced sales expectations by 70%, says newspaper
  • TAGS

Creating Stunning Backgrounds

Image-AI can create stunning backgrounds for your ecommerce products. You no longer have to go to the trouble of taking background photos for your products, as Image-AI will generate endless background options in just five seconds.

Modification of details

In addition to generating product variations, sometimes you may want to modify only part of your products or photos. Image-AI uses skins and text to modify specific parts of products and allow designers full control over designs.

lighting changes

Image-AI can easily change the lighting conditions of your product photos, making them look like they were taken by a professional photographer.

- Advertisement -

Image-AI is a unique and useful tool for anyone who needs creative inspiration. The team behind Imaging-AI promises to continue adding new features and improving the tool to make sure its users always have access to the latest imaging technology, so we won’t lose track of them.

Link: www.zmo.ai/image/

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple viewer with Continuity function: a glance is enough to move mail or music

The Apple viewer will take advantage of the Continuity featureallowing the wearer to switch...
Tech News

Xiaomi reveals solid-state battery technology that promises to be safer and more resistant

Xiaomi presented on Wednesday (1st) a new technology to make mobile devices even more...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.