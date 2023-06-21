AI generates child pornography and hinders investigations of real cases

Pedophile forums are now also fed with content produced in these AIs, with children performing sexual acts from existing materials. Thorn, a nonprofit child safety group, has noticed the growth of this type of content in recent months, noting that there are even materials that repeat the features of known victims. Infiltrators of the dark web discovered the network that feeds this circuit of criminals with their own creations.

The extraordinarily rapid advancement of generative AIs has caused problems on different fronts in the real world. Now, as The Washington Post reports, the challenge extends to the underworld of child pornography, where technological tools have hindered investigations of real cases of abuse.

“Victim identification is already a needle in a haystack where police are trying to find a child in distress,” said Rebecca Portnoff, director of data science at Thorn.. “The ease of using these tools is a significant change, as is the realism. It just makes it more challenging.”

Material replicating known victims can easily be blocked by child safety tools that prevent already blocked images from being uploaded to platforms. But this technology only works to detect previously reported images, not newly generated images by AI.

Law enforcement officials and child safety experts report that these AI images are being increasingly popularized on dark web pedophile forums, with many Internet users “mistakenly” viewing this content as an alleged alternative to the illegal trade in child sexual abuse materials.

The issue is complicated as some users and legal analysts believe that such content would not be illegal as no real children would theoretically be harmed. But the US Department of Justice does say that AI footage sexualizing minors still violates federal child protection laws. However, there is still no precedent, as authorities could not cite a single previous case resulting in federal indictments.