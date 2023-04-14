5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsArtificial IntelligenceAI Could Enable Humans to Work 4 Days a Week, Says Nobel...

AI Could Enable Humans to Work 4 Days a Week, Says Nobel Prize-Winning Economist

Tech NewsArtificial Intelligence
chatgpt work productivity.jpg
chatgpt work productivity.jpg
- Advertisement -

The ChatGPT revolution opens the door to a four-day work week by providing a major productivity boost for swathes of jobs, according to a Nobel Prize-winning labor economist.

Christopher Pissarides—a professor at the London School of Economics who specializes in the impact of automation on work—said the labor market can adapt quickly enough to artificial intelligence-backed chatbots. His remark may tamp down concerns that rapid advances in technology could bring mass job losses.

“I’m very optimistic that we could increase productivity,” he said in an interview at a conference in Glasgow. “We could increase our well-being generally from work and we could take off more leisure. We could move to a four-day week easily.”

- Advertisement -

Chatbots, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, have been hailed as a potentially transformative technology that could cause a productivity boom but also expose hundreds of millions of white collar jobs.

Read More: The AI Arms Race Is Changing Everything

Huawei Nova 8 Pro: a mid-high range with power to spare and 120Hz

Pissarides has previously investigated the impact of automation on jobs through the Pissarides Review into the Future of Work and Wellbeing. He won a Nobel Prize in economics for his work on labor market frictions.

Pissarides said the technology could still take a malevolent turn, such as being used for surveillance or invading privacy. But he said it could make a “big difference” to productivity if used well.

- Advertisement -

“They could take away lots of boring things that we do at work … and then leave only the interesting stuff to human beings,” he said. The transition for workers will be made less painful by slower adoption by companies despite the technology “moving fast,” he added.

Some are concerned of the impact the technology could have on society. Tech leaders, including Elon Musk, signed an open letter last month calling for a pause to the training of powerful AI systems.

Read More: Pausing AI Developments Isn’t Enough. We Need to Shut it All Down

- Advertisement -

“There’s just no limit to how much work humanity could generate if they really want to work,” Pissarides said. “It will take long to have a real impact and during that time people will adjust. What you need in this adjustment is basically upskilling.”

His remarks follow a Goldman Sachs report that estimated that 300 million jobs are exposed globally to generative AI, such as ChatGPT. The bank’s economists also argued that it could be transformative for productivity and GDP growth.

Advanced economies have suffered a shifting down in productivity gains since the financial crisis, slowing GDP growth markedly.

“The combination of significant labor cost savings, new job creation, and higher productivity for non-displaced workers raises the possibility of a productivity boom that raises economic growth substantially,” Goldman’s economists said in the report last month. “We estimate that AI could eventually increase annual global GDP by 7%.”

More Must-Reads From TIME

Realme confirms the presentation date of the Realme 9 Pro. How will it be?

Contact us at letters@time.com.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

How to watch the free Man United vs Sevilla live stream

Man United vs Sevilla kicks off later today at 3 PM ET. The first...
Android

This is how Google has made Chrome faster and more efficient

The latest version of Chrome, the web browser owned by Google, includes a series...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.