Scientist Charlene Chu, affiliated with the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute’s KITE research center and assistant professor at the Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, explores in your new article how age discrimination can be reflected in AI and affect older adults.

What is digital age discrimination?

According to Dr. Chu, the pandemic has shown us how dependent we all are on technology, which has also increased the use of it by older adults. Which has made many scientists explore digital age discrimination and the harm that these AI biases could cause.

Now, what is this digital discrimination? Basically it’s when the AI ​​assumes a lot of prejudice towards a certain group of people with a certain age and does not include it in its database analysis. And, consequently, it only focuses on a stereotypical aspect of the person.

In the case of older adults, that stereotypical trait is that of health. Therefore, technology for older adults is thought through the biomedical lens and only applications for chronic diseases or medical care are created. And, of course, aspects such as leisure or entertainment are excluded.

Thus, every time a new app is to be designed, the motor limitations of older people are not taken into account. Making the picture quite clear: technology is intended only for young people and not the elderly.

How does AI show these problems with digital discrimination?

This problem becomes evident because AI excludes the data of older people when creating new technologies. A fact that must be changed soon, because as demographics change, more older people will find it necessary to resort to technology and one that is not exactly designed for them.

That is why Dr. Chu, together with a group of scientists at the University of Toronto and the University of Cambridge, wants to comprehensively illustrate how the idea of ​​aging is embedded in technology development. And then, in this way, manage to mitigate the negative impacts.

How can AI discrimination against older adults be stopped?

Via Pixabay

The first step that Dr. Chu classifies as fundamental is one of the simplest, but most complex to comply with, and it is the following: become aware that this problem in age discrimination exists. Only then could progress be made.

After that, he suggests something just as relevant: include the elderly in the design of technologies from the beginning and not at the end. In this way, more representative data of older adults could be added.

And to further corroborate her research, the scientist asked her team to review the Global Inventory of AI Ethics Guidelineswhich is a repository that compiles a series of documents on how AI systems can carry out ethical and automatic decision-making.

Chu points out that, after reviewing all 150 documents (created by governments and international groups), it was found that there is very little mention of age discrimination compared to other topics such as racism or sex.

Given this, Dr. Chu considers it essential to call attention to this issue and further investigate the damage that this age discrimination could be generating.