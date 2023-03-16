AI chatbots take the place of virtual assistants, according to a new report

A new article from The New York Times shows that the emergence of chatbots powered by Artificial Intelligence is due to the fact that the virtual assistants of major technology companies have not evolved as they should over time, which would have prevented the boom that has been taking place in recent months.

In this regard, the publication considers that companies like Google, Apple or Amazon “lost the Artificial Intelligence race” by understanding that their respective virtual assistants “had more than a decade to become indispensable”, although they have not evolved for different reasons. reason.



Siri as the clear example

To make the situation quite clear, they focus on Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, which was launched in 2011, and which, despite all this time, has not been able to advance since, citing John Burkey, a former Apple engineer who worked in Siri, there are “technological obstacles” and “clumsy code” that prevented Siri from being able to go further.

Through its convoluted code, the arrival of more functions was difficult, taking “weeks” to update with basic functions, and where, according to the report, “adding more complex functions, such as new search tools, could take almost a year”.

Added to this is the difficult update of its database, which according to Burkey, “adding some new phrases to the data set would require rebuilding the entire database”, with all that this entails, qualifying the database as a “snowball”.

With all this, it is the virtual assistants themselves that have not evolved, leaving space for what is now being occupied by chatbots based on artificial intelligence.

Apple is still pursuing improvements to Siri, though there are no details at this time about any projects Apple may be working on despite the fact that, as Bloomberg previously noted, Apple held its internal employee AI summit last month.

As we have already indicated on occasion, Microsoft is taking advantage of the new Bing to go where it has not been able to go with Cortana, which over time, Microsoft came to relax the aspirations seeing how it cannot overshadow Alexa and the Google Assistant.

And despite the fact that these two assistants are the most advanced at the moment, the space that could have been occupied is now being taken up by other Artificial Intelligence technologies, remembering that the new Bing has been allowing voice input in queries for weeks, both on mobile phones and on desk.

More information: The New York Times