AI breaks into the art scene: A new legal and ethical challenge

The technology artificial intelligence (AI)specifically generative models such as ChatGPThave begun to show their ability in artistic creation, raising ethical and legal questions in industries such as music and literature.

The rise of AI in content creation

The field of AI has progressed considerably, allowing the creation of tools like ChatGPT. This AI is capable of emulating human communication patterns, helping with tasks like programming software, planning trips, and even generating written content. However, this technological development has also opened a new front of discussion about its limits and its role in different industries.

The debate: AI and artistic creation

AI applications are beginning to generate creative content “inspired” by popular artists and writers. In the music industry specifically, there have been cases of songs being “sung” by voices that sound strikingly similar to certain pop stars.

Stefanie Sun, a singer from Singapore, was replicated by an AI to cover Avril Lavigne’s song “Complicated”. Although fans of the singer insist that the AI ​​lacks the emotional subtleties of the real singer, the advancement of technology could change this perception in the future.

On the other hand, Canadian singer Grimes has shown a more open stance, accepting the idea of ​​music created with an AI version of her voice, as long as royalties are shared. This raises a potential new way to monetize artistic creation in the AI ​​age.

The use of AI in music refers us to an important event in the recording industry that involved the famous British singer Ed Sheeran. In a legal dispute, Ed Sheeran was charged with copyright infringement for allegedly replicating snippets of a Marvin Gaye song. However, the artist managed to win the case, arguing that the shared elements in both songs represented fundamental structures of music, which should be available to all composers. Artificial intelligence, which can create music based on pre-existing song elements, poses a similar situation. The question then becomes, should we treat AI-generated music in the same way, considering that it too can be built from basic music elements?

Legal and ethical challenges of AI

AI raises legal and ethical questions that need to be resolved. For example, there’s the case of a song called “Heart On My Sleeve,” presumably created by IA and designed to sound like a collaboration between artists Drake and The Weeknd. The song generated controversy and was removed from various platforms at the request of the artists’ record company, but this did not prevent copies from being available on YouTube.

Human creativity vs. AI

Humans have always looked to the work of others for inspiration, and this is no different with AI. Language models like ChatGPT generate new works based on what they learn from past works, just as human artists have done for centuries.

The emergence of AI on the creative scene forces us to innovate and apply our knowledge in creative and unique ways. We cannot allow technology to make us lazy, and we must continue to strive to bring our personal touch to the works we create.

The AI ​​era challenges us to continue to innovate and adapt to change. As AI grows and becomes more ubiquitous, we must remember that while an AI can replicate a voice or style of writing, it cannot replicate the individuality, personality, and creativity inherent in every human being.

Source: ZDNet