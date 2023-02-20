AI Becomes Silicon Valley’s Next Buzzy Bandwagon as Crypto Boom Fizzles

- Advertisement -

artificial-intelligence tools getting widespread attention for spitting out text, images and computer code are also generating something else: talk of the next technology bubble.

Technologists broadly agree that the so-called generative AI that powers systems like ChatGPT has the potential to change how we live and work, despite the technology’s clear flaws. But some investors, chief executives and engineers see signs of froth that remind them of the crypto boom that recently fizzled.

