AI applied to the search for extraterrestrial life

A team of scientists, led by researchers at the University of Toronto, has simplified the search for extraterrestrial life by using a new algorithm that organizes data from telescopes into categories, in order to identify the actual radio signals from the aliens. interference.

This new approach, which is based on machine learning, allows researchers to classify information more efficiently and find patterns faster.

AI for the identification of extraterrestrial radio signals

For decades, astronomers working on SETI (an acronym for SETI) search for extra terrestrial intelligencesearch for extraterrestrial intelligence) use radio telescopes to look for “technological signatures” or radio signals generated by extraterrestrial technology in thousands of stars and galaxies.

This search is based on the premise that an advanced extraterrestrial civilization would be capable of emitting detectable signals. However, interference from telecommunications technologies used on Earth, such as mobile phone signals and broadcasts from radio and television stations, still pose significant challenges, even in areas where interference is minimal.

“In many of our observations, there is a lot of interference”, commented Peter Ma, an undergraduate math and physics student at the University of Toronto, Canada, and lead author of a new Investigation article published in Nature Astronomy describing the technique. “We need to distinguish exciting radio signals in space from uninteresting radio signals on Earth”he added.

The SETI team involved in this project has trained its artificial intelligence to differentiate between alien signals and human interference by simulating signals of both types. After comparing different machine learning algorithms, they identified a powerful algorithm.

This algorithm, developed by Ma, led to the discovery of eight new radio signals, which could eventually be transmissions of extraterrestrial intelligence. These signals come from five stars located between 30 and 90 light-years from Earth, and were missed in previous analyzes that did not use machine learning.

These signals, considered relevant by the SETI team, caught the researchers’ attention because they appear when looking at the star, disappear when looking in another direction, and change frequencies over time. However, it is possible that these features occur by chance in a data set with millions of signals.

Despite appearing as potential extraterrestrial signals, researchers are still not convinced that they are. To reach a determination, they require further observations and analysis before reaching a final conclusion. Brief follow-up observations with the Green Bank Radio Telescope, located in West Virginia, yielded no results suggestive of extraterrestrial signals.

The algorithm developed by Ma combines two types of machine learning: supervised and unsupervised learning. This “semi-unsupervised learning” allows the algorithm to be guided and trained with supervised techniques, while discovering hidden patterns in the data with unsupervised techniques. The idea came up in a high school computer science class, but was initially considered confusing by teachers.

Research Associate at the University of Toronto’s Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics Cherry Ng is the second author of the paper and has been working on this project with Ma since 2020. Ng believes that machine learning is critical in the age of big data astronomy and has been impressed by its success in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence.

The SETI team hopes to scale up their algorithm and apply it to more data and observatories, and to use high-tech telescopes to test this technique, with which they hope to search for alien signals in millions of stars instead of just hundreds.